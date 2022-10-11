Edson Rocha traveled to the United States to test with the second team of the Chicago Fire

2022-10-10

Catracho midfielder Edson Rocha traveled to the United States to carry out a 13-day test with the colors of the Chicago Fire Football Club II of the MLS Next Pro, a subsidiary of the first team that plays in Major League Soccer. Diez confirmed the news with the Platense de Puerto Cortés midfielder, who will seek to convince the North American team’s scouts and have his first adventure in foreign soccer.

“I’m testing with the second team and it would be based on performance if I would go to the first team or the second team,” Edson told us.

Likewise, Rocha explained how things happened so that the Chicago Fire scouts opted for his game. “At the World Cup they saw me and there I met the recruiters. Then they contacted Platense through sports manager Osman Vélez and professor Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga “, he specified. Edson had a big role in the preworld and that was not lost on the Chicago Fire observers who saw his intensity in the game. “They saw my aerial game, the brand, the handling of the ball and the physical display throughout the field,” Rocha said.