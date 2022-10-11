Dressed as a bunny and Medusa, Karely Ruiz enlists on Instagram to ask for “trick or treat”

These are the latest posts by Karely Ruiz on Instagram. (Infobae / Jovani Pérez)

Karen Ruiz He has become one of the most controversial personalities on the internet, characterized by the type of content that always defies the rules of censorship, especially on Instagram, where he has 7.1 million followers.

In addition, the name of the Monterrey native appears among the top five Mexican women who earn the most for their content on the OnlyFans platform, where personalities such as Celia Lora and Ninel Conde are also present.

In recent days, Karely Ruiz made her debut modeling a black mermaid dress designed by Javier Hernández, whose collections are based on bridal and quinceañera outfits.

While the model paraded in front of the eyes of many, a small accident it gave her an embarrassing moment after a part of the dress became entangled with her slipper, causing her to trip, so she had to stop to free the garment and continue on her way.

On her Instagram she also revealed another of the models she wore: a gold and semi-transparent mini dress, an outfit that was also accompanied by a tiara on her head.

On the other hand, the Mexican has already begun to get ready to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Deadbecause through her social networks she has shared some ideas for “sexy” costumes, dressing up as a bunny and Medusa.

Karely Ruiz’s publications were successful as each of the photographs was received with hundreds of thousands of “likes” Y “comments”, here the latest updates:

Karely Ruiz’s life has changed a lot in recent years, she went from a somewhat everyday life to being one of the stars of the Only Fans platform.

Born on October 28, 2000 -that is, she is about to turn 22-, in MontereyNuevo León, Karely Ruiz studied nursing, and even helped with the expenses of her family selling candy.

Due to the economic situation, the young woman from Monterrey did not finish her degree, she left her studies to focus on the opportunities that came to her from local television, ventured into the small screen in the reality show “Half and half”, in which he competed to find a mate.

However, Karely Ruiz’s first flashes of fame came in the least desired way, when an ex-partner leaked intimate photos of the young woman from Monterrey.

After her participation in the reality show, Karely Ruiz got on the boom of the OnlyFans platform on the recommendation of a friend. He created an account, but he did not upload content, he left it in oblivion, until the subscribers and deposits began to arrive in his bank account.

It was then that she decided to focus on uploading content on Only Fans, where she is one of the platform’s favorites. and returned to television as part of the program “Es show” of Multimedia.

Karely Ruiz does not hide that she has undergone Cosmetic surgeries to improve his body, although he defends that before his interventions he had a good physique.

Karely Ruiz’s fame has placed her in situations that have generated controversy, such as when in June 2022 the city council of Xicoténcatl, in Tamaulipas, hired her to be part of the Father’s Day celebrations and that upon her arrival at the event she was escorted by Federal Police.

Not all controversies are negative, he has also been characterized by making donations to good causes, such as the time he was “raffling” a liposuction among his followers, but he preferred to give chemotherapy to a child with cancer, or when he gave away school supplies .

KEEP READING:

Yanet García, the weather girl, reappeared on Instagram with this gift for her followers