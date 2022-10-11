Does it deserve to stay? The cold and depressing numbers of Ricardo Peláez with Chivas

Flock Passion shows you the full breakdown of the management of the still Sports Director of Guadalajara where failures were a constant.

The poor results obtained by Chivas in recent years have caused the fans to be looking for those responsible for the irregularity that the first team has shown in recent years, where une of the most notable characters is the Sports Director, Ricardo Peláez.

The former striker arrived in Guadalajara at the end of 2019 to design a new sports project for 2020, generating the famous Chivalácticas due to the hiring of several players of great prestige and quality who shone in the Mx League as Víctor Guzmán, Cristian Calderón, Jesús Angulo, José Madueña, Alexis Peña, José Juan Vázquez, Uriel Antuna and the return home of José Juan Macíasgenerating great expectations in this regard.

However, this illusion has been diluted semester after semester, where the reinforcements did not work and the promised results in terms of “titles” have not been fulfilled, throwing up quite poor numbers in a period of almost three years, where the Flock, under the tutelage of Peláez, has played 106 league gameswhere the balance is 37 wins, 40 draws and 29 setbacks.

Translated into points Guadalajara played a total of 285 units (counting only Regular Phase games), where the Guadalajara only added 135, that is, 47.36 percent of the units.

DATA EXCLUSIVELY FROM LIGA MX ITEM TOTAL J. PLAYED 106 J. WON 37 J. TIED 40 J. LOST 29

POINTS ACHIEVED ACHIEVED POSSIBLE EFFECTIVENESS 135 285 47.36

Of the six tournaments in which the famous manager has been at the head of the Flock, the closest thing to the title was in Guard1anes 2020 when they fell in the Semifinals with the León, later his best performance was in the Apertura 2022 when he fell in the Quarterfinals against Atlas. In the rest of the tournaments, he was out of the Repechage contest, with the exception of Clausura 2020, which was suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the world.

PERFORMANCE TOURNAMENT POS. IN THE TABLE ADVANCED UNTIL REMOVED BY MX Cup 2019 – Round of 16 golden Closing 2020 5 Discontinued – Guardians 2020 7 semifinals Lion Guardians 2021 9 Repechage Pachuca opening 2021 10 Repechage Puebla Closure 2022 6 Quarter finals Atlas opening 2022 9 Repechage Puebla

Throughout Ricardo Peláez’s administration, the most important duels could not be won repeatedly for the fans, since of the 15 Clásicos that the Flock played in this period, they only had five wins, five draws and five setbacks in general when they faced América and Atlas in the Clásicos Nacionales and Tapatíos.

BALANCE IN CLASSICS RIVAL WON DRAWN LOST TOTAL America two two 3 7 Atlas 3 3 two 8

Another issue that sparked controversy in the chiverío was the issue of the appointment of coaches, since since his arrival he did not want to keep Luis Fernando Tena and even met with Diego Alonso, who was not convinced by the project, bringing in a veteran like Víctor Manuel Vucetich. After not convincing by the forms, he opted for youths such as Marcelo Michel Leaño who had a terrible step as a coach and the fortuitous internship of Ricardo Cadena that earned him directing this Apertura 2022.

