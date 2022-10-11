Did he start to say goodbye? The enigmatic statement of Alexis Vega after the elimination of Chivas in Puebla

Alexis Vega, star striker for Chivas de Guadalajara, accepted after elimination in the playoff that this Apertura 2022 was a “resounding failure” and also released an enigmatic statement that sounded like a farewell.

The star striker of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Alexis Vega, spoke Sunday afternoon-night still hot after the elimination in the playoffs and accepted that the early dismissal of this Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 turned out to be a “resounding failure” and then he released an enigmatic statement that sounded like a farewell. Will the top rojiblanca figure of today go out?

The first men’s team of the Sacred Flock suffered a painful elimination at the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumwhere he relived the emotional penalty shootout of the 2021 Apertura and said goodbye again in the reclassification phase, this time falling 5-4 (1-1) in the definition from 11 steps, which they forced with an agonizing goal by Carlos Cisneros. The rojiblancos will return to the Verde Valle facilities for at least a month to report for the preseason.

The Gru Vega, current top figure of Chivas, apologized to the fans and stated in a post-match interview with TUDN that “What we are experiencing is a resounding failure, we did not want vacations, but we have to lose. Now think about the next tournament and apologize to all the fans who were always with us“.

Guadalajara’s portentous striker was critical and shared the responsibility for the elimination, during his talk with TUDN, referring that “there is total annoyance in each one of us, the coaching staff and the players do not behave up to the task, but we are bad, I think that is the word, bad in every way“.

Vega spoke in the post match with La Jugada (TUDN)

Vega acknowledged that the pain of elimination will be present for a few days, although he prefers to focus immediately on the Mexican team and the possibility of being in the final list for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but he sent a message that smacks of Perla’s farewell of the West when referring to TUDN that “I’ll be bad these days, but if I’m called up for the national team I’ll be happy to be in one more call. I can’t do anything else for Chivas, this tournament is over for us and now think about the World Cup, which is the most important thing“.

Vega scored his penalty but should have been more incisive in the match (IMAGO7)

Follow all the news from Chivas with the specialists

Flock Passion invites you every Thursday at 3:30 p.m.Central Mexico time, to enjoy the best and most complete analysis, through our social networks

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!