Cuban baseball, another sung fiasco – SwingComplete

By Robert Ortega

The causes are dissimilar, from defaults to the meager coordination between the Cuban Baseball Federation and the importing entities that are officially in Cuba at the moment. See that despite what they want in the FCB, the truth is hidden beyond what is published in the official organs.

Three months and four days ago, a supposed commercial management had been initiated by announcing the designs that the uniforms would have for the badly named Elite League. Of course, all that coordination scaffolding went through countless approvals to higher ranks of this entity, because as a Federation it depends to a large extent on a budget that is not its own at all, but is subject to cash availability, because by not being recognized the same credits seem complicated.

Well, the day comes when the lack of concession, the lack of seriousness, and the detachment from basic rules of international trade take their toll, and that is when it is officially announced that the start of a tournament has to be postponed because it essential to start playing is not in the hands of those who give the show.

Another fiasco? Yes

Will it be the last? Of course not.

Many more are missing, because stubbornness and immobility go hand in hand with incompetence and arrogance; and so really, it is impossible for our ball to advance