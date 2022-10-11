Sports

Cuban baseball, another sung fiasco – SwingComplete

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read


By Robert Ortega

The causes are dissimilar, from defaults to the meager coordination between the Cuban Baseball Federation and the importing entities that are officially in Cuba at the moment. See that despite what they want in the FCB, the truth is hidden beyond what is published in the official organs.

It may interest you: President of the Cuban Baseball Federation BRAZENLY LIED on National Television

Three months and four days ago, a supposed commercial management had been initiated by announcing the designs that the uniforms would have for the badly named Elite League. Of course, all that coordination scaffolding went through countless approvals to higher ranks of this entity, because as a Federation it depends to a large extent on a budget that is not its own at all, but is subject to cash availability, because by not being recognized the same credits seem complicated.
Well, the day comes when the lack of concession, the lack of seriousness, and the detachment from basic rules of international trade take their toll, and that is when it is officially announced that the start of a tournament has to be postponed because it essential to start playing is not in the hands of those who give the show.

It may interest you: Popular Cuban TV commentator called the President of the Baseball Federation “unforgivable and disrespectful”
Another fiasco? Yes
Will it be the last? Of course not.
Many more are missing, because stubbornness and immobility go hand in hand with incompetence and arrogance; and so really, it is impossible for our ball to advance

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Today’s games: Puebla vs Chivas, live the Liga MX 2022 Repechage match | live results

1 day ago

NFL. Tom Brady broke two tablets during Buccaneers vs. Saints gameHalftime

2 weeks ago

The reason why Grupo Firme would harm Chivas for RepechageMediotiempo

2 weeks ago

Colombia National Team: performance analysis James, Falcao, Ospina, Cuadrado and World Cup players with Lorenzo | Colombia selection

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button