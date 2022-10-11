Criticism or rudeness? The strong message that Álvaro Morales sent to Amaury Vergara for not firing Peláez

The journalist blew up the president of Guadalajara for not having immediately dismissed the manager, coach and players.

Chivas is experiencing a severe crisis of results that has lasted for almost six years, so the fans and people linked to the world of soccer are demanding that the board led by Amaury Vergara find solutions to be able to reverse the club’s bad moment; however, the communicator Álvaro Morales sent a risqué message on television.

The Senior Warlock He issued a message in which he assured that the current president of the Flock is not interested in the club, in addition to comparing him with Jorge Vergara (RIP), assuring that he “lacks eggs” to fire Ricardo Peláez from his position as Sporting Director.

“Practically one in the afternoon, time in central Mexico, and Amaury Vergara has not had the wisdom, the courage or the decision to run Peláez, to run these players, to run this coach. It may indeed be due to lack of wisdom, ignorance, because he doesn’t care and he doesn’t care about Vergara or Guadalajara or simply because Amaury doesn’t have eggs for breakfast.

“Because eggs have a lot of zinc and it’s natural protein, a source of energy and you probably don’t have them. Your father would have fired them all, but Vergara was not worth Guadalajara to your father. You go see Canelo, Peláez go to the tribute to Perro Bermúdez, that the players go to the palenques. Vergara is worth Guadalajara to everyone”, declared Morales.

When will the players report?

Through a statement, Guadalajara announced that the football team will receive three weeks off and they are summoned to report to the team for medical and physical examinations next Monday, October 31, although the soccer players themselves do not know who will be required.

