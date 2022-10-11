Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez, almost snatched her outfit | INSTAGRAM

It is not the first time that Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodriguez They join forces not only because they are popular models but because they are also very good friends, an opportunity for their audience to get to know them and they can also spend time together.

On this occasion, the two wore their best embroidered outfits, both in red and with the beauties that Internet users consider worthy of their greatest admiration, so they spend a good time enjoying them on their screens.

More than 186,000 people are the ones who have already arrived to give them a “like” in this, which would be only a small preview of what you can find on their platforms only for fans, since both opened some accounts where for a monthly subscription you can get its best content on the entire Internet, the freest and also the most intrepid.

It’s no surprise to netizens that the two of them are looking for this kind of attention, they’ve already been doing this for some time, the daughter of Alex Lora happy to increase his fame thanks to the excellent results he has obtained, many people asked him to sell them photos and now that they do, they are more than satisfied.

In the photo the former badabun girl she tried her best to look as flirtatious as possible, netizens noticed and some of them were convinced by her performance, while others not so much of course in the comments section or else to express all this, a situation that can be note quite divided.

Of course there are other netizens who don’t last a second in which the two are gorgeous and of course they are supporting them in everything they can, even subscribing to their aforementioned platforms, the mexican They continue to strive to be the best in this industry and have succeeded many times.

Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora collaborated and these are the results.



Celia Lora has worked for more than 10 years with the rabbit magazine, one of her greatest achievements as a model, being the first Mexican to get a cover for its version in the United States.

Meanwhile, the former host of the videos catching infidels has also done her thing on some web pages where she receives contributions, donations and of course she has been able to keep living from this medium that she likes so much and that made her become famous.

