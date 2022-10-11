Belinda impacts with a change of look; she is seen with piercings and with very different hair

Mexico City.- Belinda She is one of the most talented actresses in Mexico and internationally. From a very young age she ventured into the world of entertainment in Televisa productions, for which she starred in several children’s soap operas and then made her great leap to music.

Currently, the famous is breaking it in her native Spain, because there she has several projects, one of these welcome to edenseries of Netflix, which is why he is living there. In addition, Beli continuously models for different renowned brands, so she constantly uploads her different sessions to her social networks, as well as the looks that she performs, since she is also a great follower of fashion. .

Internet

Today she uploaded a post where she looks completely different, so she impacted her fans in a good way, and that is that the Spanish woman was seen like never before, because she had several piercings on her face, some of these in her eyebrows and nose, in addition to a radical change in her hair, since she had several braids and her blonde was dyed pink. her post titled it “October” and she put ghost and skull emojis on it.

As for her clothes, she was wearing what appeared to be a dark skirt, ripped black stockings, a long-sleeved garment with several belts, a butterfly necklace. As for her makeup, it was something simple, since she had bronze shadows and red lips with outline, she also had red and black nails with an almond design. Apparently her look was inspired by the bride of Chucky, because in the end she put several photos of Tiffany and Chucky. Until now, she has more than 40 thousand likes and hundreds of comments flattering her.

Source: Pure Show