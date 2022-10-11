Barça fears the ‘biscotto’ between Inter and Bayern because…

The Bayern of Munich could have in his hands the destiny of the FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. At the expense of what happens in the next two days, the clash between the Bavarians and Inter Milan on the last day could be decisive for the resolution of the group and, if the ‘nerazzuri’ win in Germany, the Catalans could stay out of the round of 16, even reaching 12 points.

In that sense, Barça is already beginning to fear a possible ‘biscotto’ between Italians and Germans on the last day to harm the team led by Xavi Hernández. Bayern can certify their qualification on Wednesday if they beat Viktoria Plzenfor which he could afford to fall in Catalonia and at home in the last two days without affecting his future in the competition, since even the leadership would be in a position to secure by then.

After the departure of Robert Lewandowski, it is clear that those from Munich have a thorn in their side with Barça and will want to eliminate them from the tournament as soon as possible. If the Bavarians fell in the clash against the Catalans on October 26, another indirect way of forcing the Blaugrana elimination would be losing to Inter on the last day. In the same way, for the ‘nerazurri’, a victory against Plzen on date 5 and another in Germany on the last day could seal their classification, as long as they did not fall with a crash on Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

So complicated is the panorama of Group C that Barça, Inter and Bayern could culminate with the same number of points (12) if they all beat Viktoria in their two matches and the Catalans and the Italians beat the Bavarians in their pending matches, once the Munich side defeat the Czechs this week and Xavi’s side do their homework against Simone Inzaghi’s side. In that scenario, the goal average and direct confrontation will be decisive.

Bayern will seek to eliminate Barça

Beyond the background for the ‘Lewandowski operation’, Julian Nagelsmann’s men will try to do the ‘dirty work’ during their visit to Spotify Camp Nou. Thinking of the Bavarians with a team full of substitutes against Inter in Munich is also a feasible scenario, even more so if the Germans already have the leadership assured. Hence, for Xavi’s men, defeating and thrashing the ‘Nerazzurri’ on Wednesday is the best way to pave the way to qualifying, without depending on third parties.