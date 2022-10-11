Bandit and the fight for which AEW and WWE want to sign him

Bandido in Tokyo, during New Japan Pro Wrestling’s 2019 Best of the Super Juniors Tournament. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Bandit is the best mexican wrestler from the actuality. Nobody combines agility, strength and intelligence on the quadrilateral with as much versatility as him. He has shined outside the country for five years. But one recent performance introduced him to the radar of the main companies of wrestling in USA. Now, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) They want to hire you.

A hand to hand against the experienced Chris Jericho opened new doors for him. The Canadian multi-champion he praised her skills prior to the match. He confessed that he met his work the night before, through videos on Youtubeand was amazed by his talent. The native of Torreon, Coahuila endorsed each of his words with moves in the ring.

He carried it for almost forty secondsbestowed glimpses of his aerial styleshowed why they nickname him The most sought. A fall caused him to will bleed the face and, with it, stain your white mask. However, he continued with the engagement. In the end he failed to dethrone the veteranin order to strengthen its second reign What World champion of Ring of Honor (ROH).

Even in defeat, he won more than he expected. He competed as a special guest, due to his tour as former monarch, and appropriated the entire recognition. She didn’t taste the gold, she got the respect from the stands. Until Tony Khanthe owner of AEWcame out to congratulate him in front of the public once the function was over: he forgot that he was the boss, at that moment he became a fan plus.

“All the people say that Bandit stole the show. It’s more, I have not chargedbecause that is the best pay. Jericho he is a gentleman, whatever you put on it dances; we got to you for you in mexican wrestling, japanese Y wrestling. He is a world legend He said it was one of the best fights in his entire history. In the dressing room, Tony (Khan) told me ‘I don’t want you on my roster, I need you‘. At that moment I burst into tears, hugged him and thanked him for the opportunity, “she told More Fight.

He admitted that he will never forget the date of the September 28Well, his life has completely changed. Although he is in negotiations with AEWconfessed that he has not signed with them, since he also has an offer from the WWE: “There have been approaches, let’s see. Those who should benefit from this are the fans of world wrestling. The balance is still tilted more by AEW”.

More of eleven years of experience support the lagoon gladiatorthe one who traveled to Mexico City to build a legacy in the mexican pankration. last warriorthe banner of World Wrestling Council (CMLL)allowed him to live in his gym in the colony Apatlacosuch as Blue Panther Y Warrior force they did it with him when he was looking to establish himself on the professional circuit.

Few launches have been as successful as that of Bandit. It was featured in The Serious and Stable and today it is recurrent in Triple A Wrestling (AAA)the two most prestigious sports companies in Mexico. During a brief period in Progress Wrestlingcaptivated England. In USAwas world champion Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) Y Ring of Honor (ROH).

As an entrepreneur, he materialized one of his fondest dreams: he built the Bandido’s Gym in Iztapalapa; promoter’s home big fight, of which he serves as the main face. just flew to Japanwhere he will face his sixth tour. will not participate with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW)in which he completed a five-star duel against Will Ospreaywill do it in GLEAT next to his compatriot Commander.

Carry one with you important decision. You will need to figure out what your immediate future inside the strings. The Triplemania 30, from October 15, is the safe next step. After that, he could fly to other horizons. While AEW Y WWE continue at war to ensure his services, he will continue in the same vein: will put the joy of the fanatic first.

