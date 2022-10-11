background in the MXMediotiempo league

Since the short tournaments were established, the series in league Come in Pachuca and Tigers They are remembered by both Finals who surprisingly won the Hidalgo painting in the University Stadiumin the Winter Tournament 2001 and Opening 2003.

Background Tigres vs. Pachuca

Despite these two bitter memories for feline fans, the statistics favor Tigres when the rival is Pachuca in the Final Phase; he has won the last three times They have met in the quarterfinals. The most remarkable fact is that Tigres, in each case, reached Final.

Of these three, tigers won two: Opening Tournament 2011. In that episode a streak of 29 years without winning a First Division title ended, and the Closing 2019 which is his most recent championship and the last of the five that he raised from the hand of Ricardo Tuca Ferretti.

In the Opening Tournament 2014 also eliminated to the Pachuca in the Quarter finalsreached the series for the title, but there he ran into a wall and America expired with a global score of 3-1, closing the key on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

Tigers under Ferreti

With the arrival of Tuca Ferretti and that of players like Lucas Lobos, Damián Álvarez, Juninho, Carlos Salido, among others, tigers got the championship of the tournament Opening 2011, overcoming to the Tuzos in the Quarter finalsto Querétaro in the Semifinal and Saints on the Finalwhich ended at the University Stadium with a resounding 4-1 overall.

For him Closing Tournament 2019already with soccer players like Nahuel Guzmán, Andre-Pierre GignacJavier Aquino, Luis Quiñones, Eduardo Vargas and Guido Pizarro, Tigres managed to lift their seventh title of League in the field of the Leon; previously they had left the Tuzos and their great rival, Monterrey, on the road after a 1-1 draw, thanks to the better position in the table.

Is Final is remembered, because Tigres took the triumph with only one goal of Gignac, who scored in the game Going in the Volcano; in the Vuelta at the Esmeraldas court, those directed by Tuca Ferretti They lowered the curtain, dedicated themselves to defending and with the Frenchman’s goal it was enough for them to become monarchs for the seventh time in Liga MX.

The balance of Piojo Herrera against Pachuca

Since he began his career as a strategist, Michael Herrera It has been faced in 41 occasions to Pachucadirecting Atlante, Monterrey, Estudiantes Tecos, América, Xolos and Tigres.

Of the total number of games against Hidalgo, Piojo Herrera has won 17, tied 10 and lost 14 timestwo of those in the last two games as technical director of the Monterrey team.

will be the fourth duel in league have before him equipment of the Bella Airosa who has eliminated in two of the three times that they have played; he won the 2004 Apertura Quarterfinals (Monterrey), and the 2012 Clausura Quarterfinals (America), and lost in the 2003 Apertura Semifinals (Atlante).

