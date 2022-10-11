Atlético de Madrid announces the signing of Griezmann; the amount they will pay Barcelona and their new salary

2022-10-10

One day after Joan Laportapresident of Barcelonawill announce the goodbye of Antoine Griezmannthe Athletic of Madrid He made his signing official this Monday until 2026, after being on loan.

“Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and to date had played for our club on loan from the Barça entity,” the mattress team said in a statement. .

The Athletic It specifies that the player “has signed a contract that will bind him to our entity until June 30, 2026.”