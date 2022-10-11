Atlético de Madrid announces the signing of Griezmann; the amount they will pay Barcelona and their new salary
One day after Joan Laportapresident of Barcelonawill announce the goodbye of Antoine Griezmannthe Athletic of Madrid He made his signing official this Monday until 2026, after being on loan.
“Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and to date had played for our club on loan from the Barça entity,” the mattress team said in a statement. .
The Athletic It specifies that the player “has signed a contract that will bind him to our entity until June 30, 2026.”
The rojiblancos do not reveal the price of the operation, but laporta He had stated at the shareholders’ meeting that the transfer is “for a fixed 20 million euros, plus four in easily compliant variables.”
“Furthermore, if Atlético sold it, they would pay us the difference up to 40 million euros,” added the Blaugrana president.
Those 40 million euros were those that were initially planned in the transfer agreement of the French international.
It is worth mentioning that in his new contract, Griezmann The salary is lowered again (he already lowered it when he wanted to return on loan in the summer of 2021) and he will receive about seven million euros per season.
The 31-year-old attacker has played 11 games in all competitions this season with the Athletic and adds two goals (two in the League and one in the Champions League).