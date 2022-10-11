The month of October continues the passing of the days and the signs of the zodiac wait impatiently to know what the stars have in store for them. Still under the influence of the Hunter’s Moon, this October 11, 2022 begins a new lunar phase that determines horoscope predictions and lucky days. Holiday eve and with 24 hours ahead to attract good fortune, This October 11 is marked by the influence of the Moon in the last quarter.

If you want to know what the stars have in store for you, don’t miss the predictions in the horoscope for October 11, 2022 for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.









Aries horoscope for October 11

The Moon in the last quarter cannot be more positive with you. It attracts luck to your life and especially favors love, where changes are outlined. You could find your soulmate, end a relationship, or start a new life. With the warrior Mars very well aspected, you are exultant and wanting to fight for your dreams, without anything stopping you.

Taurus horoscope for October 11

The Sun is like a protective shield that will make you feel safe and willing to give everything to get what you want. Today, the planet Mercury benefits your sign, and your mind, already brilliant, will be very clear and you can make new contacts that will favor your interests. Good time to start a relationship or intensify the one you have.

Gemini horoscope for October 11

You will feel vital and very enterprising and under the influence of the Moon in the last quarter you will unleash all your creative potential with fabulous results. You will like to share your emotions and express what you feel and, thanks to your open and receptive attitude, you can come into contact with people who strengthen your ability to enjoy life.

Cancer horoscope for October 11

The Moon in the waning quarter leads you to success and helps you to do well in everything you do. Your efforts have not been in vain and now you can receive the reward you deserve. You can have the opportunity to travel and experience new situations for you that regenerate you and help you shake off that feeling of routine that turned you off. You will be irresistible and you will not go unnoticed.

Leo’s horoscope for October 11

You will not have a moment of respite and the responsibilities will be many, but you are very active and vital and you will be able to fulfill your commitments and achieve everything. The Moon in the last quarter offers you a wonderful day for relationships and you can make new friends with whom you will connect wonderfully. Today is your magical day and luck will be on your side.

Virgo horoscope for October 11

As soon as you make an effort, you will find a way to carry out everything you have in mind and that is that the Moon in the last quarter enhances your creativity and your resources so that you take the initiative and achieve victory. Do not confront or argue if you want to settle issues that come from the past and condition your present and be very cautious with people you do not know in depth.

Libra’s horoscope for October 11

It is a good time to think about new projects, since you will have very interesting ideas. The Moon in the last quarter encourages you to get closer to the family. Your ideas and plans will have more chances of success if you let yourself be accompanied by yours and share your goals with them. You will like to interact and contact new people and you can arouse the interest of someone special.

Scorpio’s horoscope for October 11

You may have many doubts and contradictions, but do not allow anyone to interfere in your life and make decisions that are only yours because Mercury clarifies your ideas so that you are right in what you decide. The planet Venus favors your love life and makes you so seductive that you will fall in love… The Moon in the last quarter helps you in matters of papers, inheritances and lawsuits.

Sagittarius Horoscope for October 11

You may feel that the routine has won you the game and that you need new incentives, but the Moon in the waning quarter favors travel and can bring you one that gives color to your life and in which you enjoy a lot. Try to think positive because being in a good mood will help you to be open to different options and proposals that can greatly benefit you.

Capricorn’s horoscope for October 11

You may be going through difficulties that overwhelm you, but the energy of the Moon in the last quarter encourages you to be alone with yourself and reflect to find the answers you need. Pay attention to some relationship from the past that wants to return to your life; you must have clear ideas before taking it up again. It is a good time to regain optimism.

Aquarius Horoscope for October 11

The warrior planet Mars can make you feel impatient and want immediate results and relationships can go through a difficult time, especially since those around you will find it difficult to understand your behavior. You need to calm down and take care of the way you say things to soften the atmosphere. The Moon in the waning quarter helps you solve a work issue that has you worried.

Pisces horoscope for October 11

You may feel discouraged, but the last quarter Moon protects you and gives you the sense of security you need to value your achievements, no matter how small, and not compare yourself with anyone. Keep your doubts and fears at bay because the Moon in the waning quarter can bring you job opportunities and money and you must be vigilant to take advantage of them.