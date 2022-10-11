Are you boss? Well, you better know about mental health and leave prejudices aside (for the good of all)

Researchers develop a tool to improve the psychological well-being of their employees

Mental illness is projected to have a global economic impact of $6 trillion by 2030

Creating a comfortable environment is essential for workers

The confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic was a kind of ‘Me too’ for mental health. Like Pandora’s box, many people opened to put on the table all the anguish, anxiety and stress they were suffering. We collectivize all those ‘ghosts in the head’, as the gymnast Simone Biles came to call them. We saw politicians, health professionals, athletes and artists talking unashamedly about it. You were no longer weak from feeling mentally exhausted. The strange thing, it seemed, was not being. But, all those steps that were taken do not seem to have been enough when they come to the workplace.

A survey among experts from different sectors related to mental health and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) -which represent 90% of the labor market- revealed that only one in four workers talks about mental health at work. “Actually, I think it would be even less,” says Dr. Benedict Amannone of the leaders of the Mental Health Promotion and Interventional in Occupational Settings (MENTUPP) project behind this work, of which he is the lead author.

The psychiatrist at the Hospital del Mar Institute of Neuropsychiatry and Addictions, a researcher at IMIM and Cibersam, is sure that there is a lot of stigma in business about these topics. Employees are afraid of feeling left out. And it’s normal. In many organizations it is difficult to imagine oneself arriving at the boss’s desk to confess with: “I can’t take it anymore, I feel like I can’t get to everything and that is causing me more stress”. To know the retaliation that this could have.

“Normally it is associated with madness. Many people do not link it with day-to-day difficulties, but with very serious disorders“, points Isabel Arandamember of the Psychology of Work and Organizations and HR of the Official College of Psychology.

A health and economic issue

But talking about mental health, and especially knowing certain problems, is beneficial for everyone. First and foremost, because so we can solve it. The second (which is something that could interest the managers and the entrepreneurs themselves) because it is also an economic issue. “At least one in five employees suffers from anxiety, depression or high stress. This represents a brutal cost on an annual level, both due to health costs, as well as absenteeism and low productivity”, explains Dr. Amann.

As stated in the work, it is expected that the Mental illnesses have a global economic impact of $6 trillion for 2030. Going to the specific case of Spain, anxiety and depression imply an expense for the system of 23,000 euros, that is, 2.2% of GDP. Stopping these problems in time, providing tools to organizations (especially SMEs, which usually do not have the budget to incorporate psychological well-being improvement programs) is crucial to save.

Bosses must be allies

Reversing this situation happens, according to experts, because the bosses become allies. Or that, at least, they know a little bit about mental health. In the international project in which Dr. Amann participates, they develop an online tool so that employees can improve their psychological well-being through the computer.

Each one has their individual access. They access information on stress, burn-out, breathing or mindfulness, to improve psychological well-being. “Another part is more clinical. We develop tools to inform what anxiety and depression disorders are, what we can do, how can a boss of an SME treat an employee and talk to him… We recommend that you spend 15 or 20 minutes a week for six months. Also we ask companies to provide the time for them to use the program on a regular basis”says the doctor.

They managed to recruit companies from three sectors. One of them is health, where there is more risk of suicide. The second is construction, “a very masculine area, with a lot of stigma, which makes intervention difficult.” Finally, there is the new technology sector, also with some risk of mental health problems. “In it, many people work individually, at great speed and, with an increasing volume of work. They have a hard time disconnecting. They are at high risk of burn-out, but also of depression and anxiety,” explains the doctor.

Although this study, which is being carried out in eight European countries and in Australia, is a pilot study, the data they are studying shows that “there are signs that this tool works“. For this reason, the psychiatrist sees it as essential that the bosses get involved. If from ‘above’ they become aware that everyone is vulnerable when it comes to suffering from a mental health problem, the employees will be more capable of opening up and asking Help before your situation gets worse.

Leaders are needed to create a friendly work environment

It is also just as important to create a healthy atmosphere. “The relationships that you have at work are marked by how the leader is. If this poses a scenario of friendly work, relationships are easier, but if it is in terms of toughness, competition, win-lossit’s all very complicated,” says Aranda.

The psychologist explains that the concept of the human sustainability: “Any decision that is made in organizations has to go through it. If, for example, you only base yourself on sales rates but you are not taking into account the number of hours that your people are putting in, or if the you are overloading, the team is going to tell you that up to here”. For this reason, he thinks that any decision must go through the human team. Something that, as the rates of people with burnout show, does not always happen.

Related news