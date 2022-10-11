Angelique’s heartthrob who did his best to leave this world and is not Sebastián Rulli

Angelique Boyer

October 10, 2022 8:30 p.m.

When you think of Angelique Boyer at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Sebastián Rulli. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, Angelique had a heartthrob before who has been through a thousand and one severe problems.

This star would almost seem to have done the impossible to leave this world for all the misfortunes it has survived.

This is Christian Chavez

Boyer and Chávez in ‘Rebelde’ and at Maite Perroni’s wedding

Her love affair with Boyer took place in the famous series ‘Rebelde’ and from there, everything has happened to Chávez. He was arrested for possession of illicit substances, has been involved in accusations of abuse and violence and even attempted to kill himself due to depression.