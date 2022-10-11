Analysis began in Chivas, no one is safe for Clausura 2023Mediotiempo

John Manuel Figueroa

The Chivas broke ranks and the vacation period began towards Clausura 2023, while the board will analyze the players and coaching staff.

The Guadalajara team will report on October 31after being left out of the 2022 Opening Repechage after falling on penalties with Puebla. The message from the high command is that no one is safe.

That’s why, meetings are expected in the following hours to define continuity. The first will be that of Ricardo Cadena as DT, who completed the tournament at the head of Guadalajara and it was time to see the future.

On the one hand There are possibilities to continue plus there are also other options that the directive has in a folder if you decide otherwise.

Also various experience items will come out of the team, including Jesus Molina’s goodbye is expected, among others. This Tuesday is a key day. Because there are meetings and there would be decisions.

This Monday, Amaury Vergarateam owner, had a meeting with the staffwhere he sent on vacation and had moments of talks with several items.

Ricardo Peláez is also in doubt. He completed 6 tournaments as sports director and has not achieved more than a Semifinal in 2020.

Nor has Chivas been able to get into the Liguilla directly. From 2020 to date he has qualified via Repechage.

