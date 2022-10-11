Sports

Analysis began in Chivas, no one is safe for Clausura 2023Mediotiempo

Photo of CodeList CodeList8 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Guadalajara Jalisco /

The Chivas broke ranks and the vacation period began towards Clausura 2023, while the board will analyze the players and coaching staff.

The Guadalajara team will report on October 31after being left out of the 2022 Opening Repechage after falling on penalties with Puebla. The message from the high command is that no one is safe.

That’s why, meetings are expected in the following hours to define continuity. The first will be that of Ricardo Cadena as DT, who completed the tournament at the head of Guadalajara and it was time to see the future.

On the one hand There are possibilities to continue plus there are also other options that the directive has in a folder if you decide otherwise.

Also various experience items will come out of the team, including Jesus Molina’s goodbye is expected, among others. This Tuesday is a key day. Because there are meetings and there would be decisions.

This Monday, Amaury Vergarateam owner, had a meeting with the staffwhere he sent on vacation and had moments of talks with several items.

Ricardo Peláez is also in doubt. He completed 6 tournaments as sports director and has not achieved more than a Semifinal in 2020.

Nor has Chivas been able to get into the Liguilla directly. From 2020 to date he has qualified via Repechage.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList8 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Checo Pérez premiered a piece in his car that only Verstappen had and won Halftime

1 week ago

Don’t even look for it! A coach already gave the Mexican National Team the no in advance

2 weeks ago

Four-time NBA champion returning to Golden State Warriors

2 weeks ago

Albert Pujols picks his 2022 MLB Most Valuable Player candidate between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button