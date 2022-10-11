Ana Araujo, the lagoon woman who stole Pablo Lyle’s heart

Much has been said about Pablo Lyle’s wife, Ana Araujo, especially these days that the actor was convicted in a trial held in Miami, after he killed a man in 2019 after beating him in a moment of obfuscation in said Florida city.

Araujo, 33, is originally from Torreón, Coahuila. In her Instagram account, she has several photographs dated in Gómez Palacio and in Lerdo.

The young woman has two children, Aranza and Mauro, the latter is the product of her relationship with Lyle, a native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, where the couple has their home.

Like all Lagunera, Ana has made her way in the professional field. She is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She became a health coach, created a brand of desserts called Skinny Bakery and is linked to a Torreón bakery that is located on Sertoma Street in the Nueva Los Ángeles neighborhood.

Ana has appeared in several publications in the sections of Us and Faces of El Siglo de Torreón.

Pablo Lyle told Hola magazine that he met Araujo when they were both teenagers.

For a long time they did not know anything about each other, but Ana traveled to CDMX and saw Lyle again, it was then that they both realized that Cupid struck them in the first meeting they had.

“We had a brief summer romance when she was fourteen and I was sixteen. Eight years later, two years ago, Ana came to Mexico, and when I saw her, I felt the same again.”he mentioned to said weekly.

In 2014, Ana and Pablo were married through an intimate wedding that took place in Mazatlan, the so-called “Playa de los laguneros”.

Only people close to the couple and several celebrities such as Sofía Castro, Mauro’s godmother, attended the link.

A few months ago, national media pointed out that Ana could be having an affair with Marc Crosas, something that has not been confirmed so far.

It should be noted that Ana Araujo was present the day Pablo received his sentence.