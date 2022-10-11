Alexa Dellanos as a doll in a mini dress, still in Paris | INSTAGRAM

Apparently to be in Paris very well, Alexa Dellanos is the american model who has not stopped pampering her social media audience with her new posts, continues to enjoy the old continent and take the opportunity to try on some of the most beautiful dresses she has.

It is likely that this outfit was obtained there, it is a small dress in green color, composed with some buttons that make her design open on the side, making her figure can be appreciated in a better way and of course that her fans have an excellent time watching her.

In addition, the special touch was his boots with print of snake, some that of course will be synthetic because at present this type of skin is no longer used or at least avoided as much as possible to take care of the species.

Her fans quickly came to show her love and gathered more than 272,000 “likes”, interactions that also show all that love they have developed for her, becoming one of the favorites of Internet users and they are happy to be there for her.

In addition, it was not only a single photograph but also accompanied other accounts, being a total of four, with a very interesting background that seems to be a fashion store, with windows and mirrors that gave it an even more striking touch.

In the comments we can see that Daniella Chavez and other of her fellow content creators were also present to leave her a message, congratulations, compliments and compliments as well as her fans who of course could not miss the opportunity to express themselves for her.

Alexa Dellanos is very happy, she is in a very good place, her career has gone from strength to strength and despite some difficulties she has had, she has been able to overcome everything to move forward and make her way, one of the most popular.

Her excellent content will continue to reach her official profile where she already has 10 million followers, her conquering gaze and her serious face are distinctive, which is why many of her admirers cannot stop watching her on their computer or cell phone screens. sharing with some of your contacts so that they could also appreciate it.

Also read: Alexa Dellanos models an elegant and also very flirty suit

I invite you to continue enjoying this celebrity and many of her companions on Show News, of course we will also keep you informed of the best news in the world of entertainment, entertainment and more.