Adamari López sends a message to all her suitors and a strong message to Toni

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

October 11, 2022 09:21 a.m.

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari has denied the accusations but now in a message to her suitors, she could have given Toni a “little tap”.

Hint to Costa?

Adamari’s Instagram post

“If you are going to do it, do it well, but remember that my heart is not for everyone… And yours?,” he wrote in the description of his publication and more than one could think that it is a little message for his potential beaus and a note for Toni.