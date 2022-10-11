A Cuban actor commits suicide after allegedly murdering his ex-partner

Cuban actor Jesús Rodríguez Vázquez, known by his stage name Jesusito Rodríguez, was found hanged in his home in Havana along with his former partner Nordis Moralesthe latter allegedly the victim of a femicide, several of her neighbors and colleagues reported through social networks.

“Today I feel devastated. I have just been given monstrous news, the tragic death and until now of unknown cause of one of my great friends, a wonderful artist and an excellent human being,” singer Maureen García wrote on her wall when she gave the news. From Facebook.

“Comedian, clown, mime, defender of our good art. To complete the horror, his wife was found dead next to him, who shared his work as his sound engineer and an excellent person as well. It’s a tragedy,” Garcia said.

“Jesusito, the humorist of the JJ duo. My God, what news,” commented humorist Limay Blanco. “He was one of the few who helped me when I started here in Havana. How sad, how sad,” he lamented.

Among the multiple forum comments on that post, Ángeles Yaznay Rodríguez Muik, who according to her profile on the social network works as a journalist at the Radio Metropolitana station, said: “Jesusito murdered his wife and then hanged himself. Very raw. Femicide with a high level of violence. Why say the things he did to the girl “.

And I add: “They were my neighbors and friends. Very dear. I live in the same building. The news has left me emotionally devastated. I don’t understand how he had the courage to do something like that.”

When asked about the identity of the deceased along with the actor, he assured: “She was called Nordis Morales.”

Despite the fact that more and more evidence of sexist crimes comes to light in Cuba, the official media and the authorities do not refer to the problemhence it is the independent media, feminist activism and social networks who account for it.

The number of femicides is on the rise in Cuba, something that feminist activists attribute to the “weak network of family and community support” since many cases of sexist violence are not reported.

In the first half of 2022 alone, 24 women died violently, there were four attempted assaults and one vicarious murder was verifiedaccording to the independent platform Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba, which together with other organizations collects this data in the absence of an official count.

Cuban activists have referred to “the naturalization of violence prior to femicide, not only institutionally, but also in the family and community.”

Many women manage to get out of that cycle of violence, but others “end up being killed because something or all of the institutional, family and community fails,” lamented sources from the group cited by EFE.

The average age of the victims of femicide in Cuba was 29.6 years, while in the first six months of 2021 it was 36.9, according to data from feminist platforms collated by EFE. At least 43.7% of the women were murdered by their current partner and 37.5% left orphaned children.

The Government of Cuba does not publish figures on sexist violence. The most recent data on this topic is that of a 2016 National Gender Equality Survey, in which 10,698 women were questioned.

The survey indicates that 26.7% of Cuban women between the ages of 15 and 74 claimed to have suffered some type of violence in their partner relationship in the twelve months prior to the study and that only 3.7% of the attacked asked for institutional help.