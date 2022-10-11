12 perfumes that very few people wear (with special and lasting aromas)

If you are one of those changes perfume with the passing of the season, this interests you. We have already listed the delicate perfume that is best-selling fall after fall (and 5 other bestsellers) and we have also prepared a selection of Zara perfumes that are ideal to wear during the Fall/Winter months. The truth is that when temperatures drop, fragrances sweet, powdery and with woody notes are the great protagonists: cedar, vanilla, musk, patchouli, amber, coffee, praline, jasmine, bergamot, sweet orange, pink pepper, clove…

Today, we want to go one step further and share with you 12 perfumes that very few people wear and are perfect for this time of year. Some have floral aromas (with notes of coffee and vanilla), others mix bitter almond and resin with oriental notes… They all have something in common: they are little-known niche perfumes that will arouse the curiosity and smell of those around you. .

Keep going down to discover the selection of perfumes that we have prepared, they will surprise you! Y if you are more of classicsdon’t worry, because here we also leave you the 12 best-selling perfumes of the last 50 years, fragrances that have broken all sales records and have positioned themselves as the most desired aromas in the world.