“You will have to take care of yourself”, Victor Mesa Jr. sent a CLEAR MESSAGE to his father Victor Mesa – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

The talented Cuban prospect Victor Mesa Jr. He has started his foray into the Arizona Fall League (AFL) at full speed with two home runs in just ten offensive at-bats, when he hit five in 121 games in the Minors, during the 2022 campaign in Class A+. However, this is not the work of chance.

It may interest you: Víctor Mesa Jr. hit 1ST HOMER and secured victory for his new team

According to a report from MLB.comMesa Jr. has been working on some big changes to his hitting mechanics, including “keeping his front shoulder tighter and focusing on making stronger contact.”

The Cuban has one of the best left-handed swings in the Miami Marlins franchise and has excellent skills with the wood, but it is important to improve his power at bat, an important aspect for an outfielder in the Major Leagues.

In the interest of having a more powerful swing, Mesa Jr. has implemented these changes in the AFL with very good results so far.

“I made adjustments and changed my focus on the regular season up to here,” Mesa Jr. told MLB.com. “It wasn’t a really good year for me. That is why I came here and I will try to show what I can do. Those two home runs that I already hit, they came out, because I was just trying to hit a hard line to help my team. I made good contact and he came out front, and that was it,” he added.

It may interest you: Víctor Mesa Jr. became a SLUGGER and has AWESOME pace in Arizona Fall League

Mesa Jr. signed with the Marlins in 2018 for one million dollars, the same day his brother Victor Victor signed for 5.25 million with the same Florida franchise, both sons of prominent Cuban baseball player Victor Mesa, from whom both prospects have learned a lot.

“When I was a kid, I used to say that I wanted to be better than my dad. I know that I have a big goal ahead of me, but I know that if I give 100 percent, he will have to take care of himself. I will be close to him », expressed the Cuban prospect to the aforementioned source, in a clear message to his father.

“When I was a child, he was already a coach and I learned a lot from him. I went to the games all day with him. I learned almost everything I know. I think he is my best teacher. I feel like God blessed me with a father close to me who could teach me everything I really know about baseball,” added the youngest of Victor Mesa’s sons.

It may interest you: CLEAN STICK. Victor Mesa Jr.’s SECOND HOME RUN came in Arizona

The 2022 AFL season is just beginning and it’s too early to draw conclusions about Mesa Jr.’s potential performance in the event. But, at least at the start, the Cuban has done very well, to the delight of his fans and the Miami Marlins franchise.

The Cuban shares the home run lead with six other players with two and has five RBIs, tied for fifth. However, his .182 average is low (11-2) and he has a pair of runs scored, two walks and four strikeouts. His OBP is .308, his SLG is .727 (sixth in the AFL) and his OPS is .1035, the number of a true slugger.