Yankees remove Aroldis Chapman from roster for missing practice

Chapman departed for Miami and missed Friday practice with the Bronx Bombers.

NEW YORK — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was ruled out of the American League Division Series after missing a mandatory workout, exposing himself to a fine and the possible end of a seven-year stint with New York.



It was intuited that the 34-year-old Cuban was not going to be included in the 26-player roster for the best-of-five series against the Cleveland Guardians, which will start on Tuesday night, due to his erratic performance and mechanical problems during this season. .

Chapman, who hasn’t earned a save since May 17, was scheduled to attend practice at Yankee Stadium, but the team said he was in Miami. After speaking with Chapman, manager Aaron Boone told general manager Brian Cashman that he ordered the pitcher to stay away from the club.

“I think he had asked whether or not he was going to be on the roster,” Boone said.

The seven-time All-Star had already caused problems for the Yankees’ already decimated bullpen when he was on the disabled list between Aug. 24 and Sept. 16 due to a leg infection that was caused by a tattoo.

“Unfortunately he wasn’t here on Friday,” Cashman said Sunday. “Disappointing, but at the same time not surprising with the way the whole season has turned out. Surprised initially, a little shocking, but after the element of surprise wears off, you start to add all the, and then it is not surprising”.

Cashman, who has been part of the Yankees organization since 1986, said he can’t recall another instance of a player missing practice. In October 2015, New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey missed practice three days before the team’s first game in the division series.

Chapman’s agent, Scott Shapiro, declined to comment. Although the Yankees didn’t rule Chapman out for later rounds, they left the impression that his return is unlikely.

Boone, meanwhile, said infielder Matt Carpenter would most likely make New York’s roster after recovering from a broken left foot he sustained Aug. 8. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in doubt after undergoing surgery for a broken bone in his right hand. Infielder DJ LeMaheiu’s status is uncertain as he recovers from a finger injury.

Also, reliever Clay Holmes will be on the roster but will not be able to pitch in Game 1 after receiving a cortisone shot Sept. 29 to treat inflammation in his right rotator cuff.

Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees on Tuesday, followed by Nestor Cortes in Game 2 and Luis Severino in Game 3.

Boone anticipates a three-pitcher rotation against the Guardians.