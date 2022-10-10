World Mental Health Day in Peru: How to recognize if my well-being is in danger

How to take care of my mental health? Photo: Andean

The mental health It is one of the most important issues for human beings, as it has also become one of the challenges that the authorities must work on in the country without being forgotten. Many people fight for their well-being every day, but some do it in silence. According to figures from Ministry of Health of Peru (Minsa)a total of 4 million 140 thousand 802 appointments in mental health to one million 16 thousand 811 patients, from January to August 2022.

In recent years, little or nothing was said about the value of mental health. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation became more visible for people who suffer from a psychiatric disorder or diagnosis. Therefore, within the framework of World Mental Health Day, celebrated on October 10, it is considered valuable to prevent and identify if our mental health is in danger.

Given this, Infobae spoke with the clinical psychologist, Dayana Chavez Laurente, who supported the importance and provided some recommendations so that Peruvians can take care of their mental health. Likewise, he indicated that there are still many actions to be done.

“Mental health had a change or a small advance in the wake of the pandemic. There we realized the importance of living with our families and spending time with ourselves. Each one was focused on work, study, their partner, among other things. We never had the time to stop and realize our mental health, unlike what I have now seen, although much remains to be done, ”he maintained.

Mental health is another of the challenges that the State has.

It is important to know how valuable it is to be well with oneself and identify in time if you need specialized help. Mental health is essential for the different areas of your life.

“If we do not have mental health we will not be able to be well in our lives. Well-being comes from within, within oneself. This will be reflected in the other areas of our lives. (…) We cannot be well with others, if we are not well with ourselves, ”she pointed out.

Likewise, the specialist explained that we can identify that our mental health is in danger when you do not feel good with yourself when you reject or criticize frequently, you don’t have a good relationship in general, among other things. These are signs that should alert you to go to a specialist, because something is happening and you can “rescuing oneself”

Mental health in Peru: Minsa provided more than 4 million services so far this year

According to the recommendations of the psychologist Chavez Laurent, mentioned three aspects that will depend on oneself to take care of it: “When a friend or family member comes and tells us something, we try to encourage and support them in a certain way. However, when the problem is ours, we are tougher; so let’s be like our best friends to talk to each other and treat each other well. It may not turn out the way you want due to an external factor, for which it does not depend on me, but on something that is not in my hands. For this reason, many times we fall into mistreatment towards ourselves.”

♦ Good relationship with oneself: be our best friends and love each other more.

♦ Interpersonal relationship: Have a healthy relationship with other people. This does not mean that being our family should accept abuse.

♦ Be aware: each experience is a learning, even if the results are not positive. “‘Life speaks to you and speaks to you, but until he yells at you’; that is, why let life yell at me if it is already speaking to me in this way and I can learn in that way, ”she specified.

Likewise, he exhorted to seek help when one needs it or more considers it, because later the situation can be more difficult until reaching a suicide. It should be noted that physical, mental and emotional health is important for general self-care, so carelessness can harm you.

World Mental Health Day

Within the framework of this day in Peru, the Ministry of Health, through the Hermilio Valdizán hospital, a fair and parade will be held. This mobilization has the purpose of creating awareness and sensitizing the population, where the musical band of the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima will be in charge of accompanying. The event will be this October 10 from 2:00 p.m. on the San Agustin Square in the Center of Lima.

In this sense, they will also give free psychological care, depression screening, being able to participate in weaving workshops, among other recreational activities for the general public. Likewise, some groups have joined this initiative: TLP Mujeres Perú and Sentido. In addition, the Kuyanakusun Community Mental Health Center, the Mutually Mental Health clinic, among others.

