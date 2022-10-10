Work in the United States: young man reveals wad of dollars he earns a week – People – Culture

Looking for job opportunities abroad has become more than a trend; It is the reality of many Latin Americans who have dared to leave their country of origin behind in the hope of finding new and better job offers, mainly on US soil.

Hard work sometimes brings good results and, great proof of this, is that there are more and more the videos that go viral on TikTok for revealing the, for some, exorbitant amounts of money that migrants can earn in a working week abroad.

Agustín, known on social media as @Agustinzge, is no exception to the rule. This young Argentine who performs cleaning tasks in the state of Texas, United Stateshas generated commotion and curiosity among his followers by exposing the, not at all insignificant, monetary sum that he receives weekly.

“Last week’s pay from work. I wanted to show how much I earned “was the message that Agustín gave his followers seconds before starting to count, one by one in front of the camera, all the bills that were part of his weekly salary.

“100, 200, 300, (…) 900, 1,000”, began the young Argentinean while exposing a large wad of dollars. Moments later he revealed the long-awaited total figure: in one week he earned 1,041 dollars -equivalent to 4,664,329 Colombian pesos-.

I don’t earn that in a month here in Chile. Now I understand why they all want to go to the United States

The short clip, of course, did not go unnoticed among Internet users who dared to react to the viral video. Such is the case of Milani Pérez, a Chilean user who, like Agustín, does housework in her native country.

“I don’t earn that in a month here in Chile. I already understand why they all want to go to the United States ”, was the brief but revealing phrase with which Pérez revealed his salary dissatisfaction. To his comment, others were added that not only denoted surprise, but also indignation and skepticism.

“Yes, everything is rosy, but nobody knows that you have to pay for everything there in the US”, “I live in Texas and earn almost $2,000 dollars, but I have to pay car insurance, rent, water, electricity health insurance, etc.” Y “just as you earn in dollars, so is the cost of everything, that is, it is not much if you are going to pay rent, food, car. You have very little left ”, are some of the comments that are read on social networks.

Users expressed that the salary is also equivalent to the cost of living in the United States.

Given the wave of reactions, Agustín made his TikTok account private and clarified that: “The purpose of the video was to show how much you can earn with a lot of effort.”

According to the ‘Migration Data Portal’, historically, The North American country has stood out for being one of the main recipients of migratory flows in the world.

“The United States has been and remains the main world destination according to statistics from the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) of the United Nations (UN), more than 50 million international migrants found themselves in this country in the region from of 2020 ”, indicates the aforementioned portal.

