Yogurt consumption has been linked to a reduced risk of diabetes.

Current research reveals that certain foods can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease. Among these foods are some dairy products.

With type 2 diabetes, the body doesn’t use insulin properly and can’t keep blood sugar at normal levels.

A study by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II in Naples, Italy, found that lDairy products may protect against type 2 diabetes, but red meat and processed meat increase the risk of the disease.

According to research data that analyzes the relationship between different foods of animal origin and diabetes, consumption of 200 g (almost 1 cup) of milk was associated with a 10% lower risk of type 2 diabetes; consumption of 100 g (3.52 oz) of yogurt was correlated with a 6% risk reduction.

It is important to note that nutritionists recommend avoiding yogurt with added sugars and opt for plain, unsweetened, strained (Greek) or unstrained yogurt.

One cup of full-fat dairy and low-fat dairy were each associated with a reduced risk of T2D by 5% and 3%, respectively.

Meta-analyses show that cheese and full-fat dairy had no effect on type 2 diabetes risk.

Daily consumption of 100 grams (3.53 ounces) of meat was associated with a 20% increased risk of disease.

Dr. Annalisa Giosuè, who spearheaded research into the link between animal-based foods and diabetes, told Medical News Today that dairy products are a source of nutrients, vitamins, and other compounds that can benefit glucose metabolism.

“Whey protein has a well-known effect in modulating the increase in blood glucose levels after meals, and also in controlling appetite and body weight.” Red and processed meats are a relevant source of saturated fatty acids, cholesterol and other compounds that can promote inflammation and impair insulin sensitivity.

How to prevent diabetes through diet

Harvard Nutrition Source notes prediabetes and type 2 diabetes are largely preventable. “About 9 out of 10 cases in the US can be prevented by making lifestyle changes.” These changes include adjusting your diet, controlling your weight, getting regular physical activity, not smoking, and moderating your alcohol intake.

There are four dietary changes that Harvard says can have a big impact on the risk of type 2 diabetes:

1. Choose whole grains and whole grain products instead of refined grains and other highly processed carbohydrates.

two. Skip the sugary drinks and opt for water, coffee or tea instead.

3. Choose healthy fats.

4. Limit red meat and avoid processed meat; choose nuts, beans, whole grains, poultry, or fish instead.

