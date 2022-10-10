What separates Guillermo Vázquez from Pumas

Despite the fact that it was confirmed that the bet is double with Ricardo Ferretti, there are possibilities that this is not the case.

Pumas is about to take one of the most important steps ahead of what will be its 2023 tournaments. They want to have their new coach this week and everything indicates that it will be Ricardo Ferretti, but there is still a pending issue. Guillermo Vázquez is not sure about the operation.

“Tuca” loves “Memo”, and it is reciprocal. According to what Dale Azul y Oro knows, the former coach of Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis has no problem arriving as an assistant, but he does have a problem with salary. Due to his career, he does not want to earn little, but what he feels is worth.

The issue is still on the table. The decision is not yet clear or defined. Ferretti wants to have his best student by his side, whom he already knows what it means to be a champion. It is a question of whether any of the parties involved have the arm to twist to be able to sign the duo that all the auriazul fans are waiting for.

