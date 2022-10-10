What many thought is confirmed. El Tigre Azcárraga used Verónica Castro

The Azcarraga Tiger

October 09, 2022 4:53 p.m.

Verónica Castro is one of the most beloved and remembered actresses on television, she was the protagonist of the most successful soap operas on Televisa, such as The rich also cry, Rosa Salvaje among others. Her works were translated into dozens of languages ​​and reached hundreds of countries around the world.

But what few knew is that she had a special relationship with Tigre Azcárraga, not only because of the enormous amount of money he earned her, but because the actress confessed, he used to use her to amuse his friends.

“I never saw him, unless he sent for me because his friends were there and he wanted me to talk like Wild Rose to his friends that he took to the office. He liked me with his friends, I was like his little toy from the TV, that’s the truth, it was his clown on TV and that was me for him “Verónica Castro stated in an interview.

Veronica Castro and the Tiger

Despite the fun that the presenter gave her, she was vetoed and punished for five years, but when she came back they gave her the most important leading role of her career, and she confessed that Tigre himself told her that it costs a lot of money to have her on Televisa.