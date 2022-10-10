Wearing a jumpsuit, Karol G shows her natural body and paralyzes the networks

Carol G You are going through one of the best moments of your professional life. At 31 years old, he has become one of the benchmarks of current urban music. The current year of the one born in Medellín has been characterized by having a tight schedule with new songs, tours, events, among others.

A few hours ago the Colombian singer was very active in social networks where through his stories and feed he made different posts that left everyone dazzled. In your statements of your official account of Instagram He shared a couple of videos of his presentation in Dallas that dazzled his fans.

The red-haired singer appears wearing a black jumpsuit on stage that enhanced her natural body so that her beauty and perfect figure left everyone speechless.

While in the other clip, Carol G She appears wearing a miniskirt that demonstrates the great display she had on this great tour of the different cities of North America. The singer born in Medellín sold out her show in Dallas and confirmed that she is one of the most important artists of the urban genre.

Carol G released the song a couple of months ago “Catwoman” that despite the fact that it has little time on digital platforms, it already has more than 117 million views on Youtube.