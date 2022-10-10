Entertainment

Wearing a jumpsuit, Karol G shows her natural body and paralyzes the networks

Photo of CodeList CodeList7 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Carol G You are going through one of the best moments of your professional life. At 31 years old, he has become one of the benchmarks of current urban music. The current year of the one born in Medellín has been characterized by having a tight schedule with new songs, tours, events, among others.

A few hours ago the Colombian singer was very active in social networks where through his stories and feed he made different posts that left everyone dazzled. In your statements of your official account of Instagram He shared a couple of videos of his presentation in Dallas that dazzled his fans.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList7 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Carolina Sandoval boasts the entrepreneurship of her youngest daughter and causes tremendous debate on the web

7 days ago

While the causes of Chistorita’s death are revealed, the cinema dresses in mourning for another actress

2 days ago

Ivonne Montero recalled her daughter’s reaction when she announced that her father had lost his life

6 days ago

Kate del Castillo was madly in love, but luck turned her back

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button