‘We were fascinated by the duel between ‘Checo’ Pérez and Leclerc’

Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s main adviser, congratulated and celebrated the duel between Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez and Charles Leclerc in the last lap of the Japanese Grand Prix

JAPAN — Helmut Markochief adviser to Red Bullcongratulated and celebrated the duel of Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez with charles leclerc on the last lap of Japanese Grand Prixa situation that earned the Mexican pilot second place after forcing the Monaguesco to make a mistake and be penalized.

“We were so fascinated with the duel between Czech Y charles leclerc. And then there was the confusion over the last lap. There was general confusion. We weren’t even thinking about the world title, just that it’s a great result,” said Marko.

“The highlight was Max’s overtaking maneuver on the first lap. He had never seen anything extraterrestrial like that, ”added the Austrian about the race of Max Verstappenteammate of ‘Checo’.

Similarly, and under the same tenor, Marko defined Verstappen’s season and paid tribute to the Dutchman, who won his second consecutive world championship.

ESPN

“Max he was in a class of his own, as he proved in several races. The sovereignty with which it delivers these services is remarkable. It must be said: I take my hat off”, Marko sentenced in statements to Speedweek.

Also, about what happened on the Asian track, Marco he was pleased with how Czech Perez He got up from a classification that was not so good to reach second place after a race that was complicated by many situations.

“His qualifying lap was also on the limit. Sergio wasn’t quite there in the last practice session, but he was back in the race and rationing his tyres.

“And when the Ferrari then had the tire problems, little by little he caught up with him, he mounted very good attacks and Leclerc then got into the middle of the chicane on his worst tyres, and that was it.” Marco.