World

Watch the shocking Russian missile attack on a bridge in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital | Video

Photo of CodeList CodeList15 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

The attacks on Kyiv in pictures: bridges, children's parks and buildings playing



0:39

Posted at 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

This was the attack on Kyiv and Lviv in Ukraine


0:26

Posted at 21:47 ET (01:47 GMT) Saturday, October 8, 2022

This is how the Crimean bridge was left after the explosion


3:18

Posted at 21:11 ET (01:11 GMT) Saturday, October 8, 2022

Viral video from Crimea has the voice of Marilyn Monroe


0:30

Posted at 20:32 ET (00:32 GMT) Saturday, October 8, 2022

Ukraine does not claim responsibility for Crimean bridge explosion


0:18

Posted at 23:10 ET (03:10 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

More than 500 civilian bodies found in Ukraine


0:48

Posted at 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

The destruction of a residential building in Zaporizhia from space


0:36

Posted at 09:31 ET (13:31 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022

Worries in Zaporizhia about Russian control of the nuclear plant


1:53

Posted at 23:10 ET (03:10 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Ukrainian soldier talks about experience in Russian captivity


2:10

Posted at 23:09 ET (03:09 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

CNN documents the withdrawal of Russian troops in southern Ukraine


3:22

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList15 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Tragedy in Barrio Obrero: a fire caused by candles claims the lives of two older adults

2 weeks ago

generated 2.8 trillion dollars in 2020

2 weeks ago

He survived Russian captivity and would return to war to defend Ukraine

3 days ago

Suspend search for two missing women in sinkhole and family asks for help

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button