Warriors vs. Lakers play with over 1.5 million views

In the game Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA 202-23 preseason there was a play with more than 1.5 million views on Twitter. Kevin Durant reacted!

The preseason show NBA 2022-23 had one of its maximum splendors during the game Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers of October 9, 2022. With Stephen Curry on court and Lebron James on the bench, a figure of the Dubs made a play that made react to Kevin Durant.

And it reached more than 1.5 million views on Twitter! After confirming why LeBron did not play against the Warriors, the Lakers had a good game in the 124-121 point win against Golden State, but Durant’s praise they ended up being taken by a Dubs player other than Curry.

Anthony Davis was the great figure of the Los Angeles Lakers with 28 points, three rebounds and the same number of assists in 21 minutes of play, while jordan poole he was the player who scored the most units (25) on the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry’s partner even reacted to Kevin Durant himself.

After the blow that Draymond Green gave him and getting closer to the deadline, October 17, 2022, to receive a contract extension for $188 million dollars and five years, Poole once again proved his status by making a play that reached more than 1.5 million views on Twitter.

Video: The play of Warriors vs. Lakers with more than 1.5 million views

“Who would think of doing such a thing?” was the reaction of Kevin Durant against the play of jordan poole in which he brought together the defense of the Los Angeles Lakers to end up tricking them with a float. splash! Two points and the Golden State Warriors figure went viral in 3, 2, 1…