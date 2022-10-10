Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Monday, October 10

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Young people and children will approach you to put a touch of joy in your life. Mercury touches your love life with all its splendor. If you haven’t found your better half yet, the stars give you that little extra push so you can find that person who will vibrate the fibers of your heart. Lucky numbers: 6, 10, 35.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

It’s time to exercise, to get fit, to eat properly and above all to stay true to your new routine. Mercury endows you with a lot of energy, vitality and physical strength. You overcome health problems and catch up on everything you had left pending for a long time. Lucky numbers: 46, 28, 19.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Good news comes to you from abroad and a short but fun trip is on the agenda for you. At work you score a victory, a recognition. Your life is filled with joy by the entrance of Mercury in your fifth house of the zodiac. Young and cheerful people by your side infecting you with his positive energy. Lucky numbers: 31, 27, 3.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You put aside concerns and you are ready to solve problems as they come and how you can solve them. Remove, put, remodel, enlarge or move to a new residence. Take advantage of the fact that Mercury is in your fourth house, positively affecting everything related to the home. Lucky numbers: 2, 13, 20.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Work and studies go hand in hand, so it is a good time to attend conferences or seminars to expand your knowledge. Everything related to communication is brilliantly aspected thanks to Mercury. Write, call or travel, the important thing is that you don’t stagnate and that you make yourself feel. Lucky numbers: 14, 25, 9.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

What you planted in the past is now bearing fruit. You can feel proud of your sacrifices, of your efforts. Mercury, in your second house of money, gives you plenty of opportunities to earn or obtain money without much effort on your part. Now everything will be easier for you, especially in finances. Lucky numbers: 12, 16, 7.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Mercury, enter your sign today, enlightening you with its energy and highlighting everything positive about yourself. You will now be in the foreground. Your word will be clear, direct. Your charming personality will lead you to capture the hearts of many. In love you will shine like never before Libra. Lucky numbers: 11, 1, 23.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your inner beauty is manifested in all its splendor. Mercury is located today in your house that rules spirituality and charity for others. Your desires to help others are emphasized like never before. Join charitable groups where you can share your knowledge and guide others to improve themselves. Lucky numbers: 33, 2, 15.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Organize your thoughts or you can never agree with yourself. Mercury, the planet of communication, leads you to make an important decision that will mark the course of your life for a long time, so you have to be very clear about what you want. Seek guidance if you feel lost. Lucky numbers: 19, 3, 22.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Bring new life to what others think is crazy, but that, for you, is something you’ve always wanted to do. Money comes to you through gifts or inheritance. Someone reveals a secret to you. You have by your side a person who inspires you to continue with a project that has been stalled. Lucky numbers: 50, 49, 41.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You have no excuses not to travel thanks to the energy of Mercury in your ninth house of the zodiac. Travel and contacts abroad are exalted. Get going. Include your family or good friends in your plans. Do not keep leaving it for later as there are many good things waiting for you. Lucky numbers: 30, 4, 15.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

With Mercury heating up your Eighth House, your sexuality is heightened, seeking new and exciting experiences from your partner. Master your impulses as you could be very demanding. On the other hand, the secret, the mystical, the strange powerfully attracts your attention. You will seek guidance in the spiritual. Lucky numbers: 14, 7, 28.

This story was originally published on October 9, 2022 5:30 p.m.