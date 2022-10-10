Visa Lottery 2024: Tips from the USA to win a green card

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program for fiscal year 2024, better known as the Visa Lottery, is called “DV-2024” because the aliens selected in the random drawing must have applied for and received their immigrant visas before the September 30, 2024, announced the US authorities.

In a didactic guide published on its Twitter account, the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the US Department of State offered a series of 10 tips for applicants for a permanent residence card or green card, which will allow them to live and work legally and permanently. in the United States to winners who complete the qualification process.

1 – You must be eligible for the Diversity Visa Program

To qualify for the 2024 Visa Lottery you must meet these requirements:

▪ Have the nationality of a country that qualifies for the program.

▪ High school education or qualified work experience.

▪ You haven’t already applied to the program this year.

▪ Submit a recent photo taken in the last semester.

2 – When can you enter the 2024 Visa Lottery?

The deadline to participate in the drawing for up to 55,000 DV-2024 green cards is until Tuesday, November 8, at noon, for those citizens of countries with low rates of immigration to the United States and who meet the eligibility requirements.

3 – Do not share personal information of the DV-2024

Do not give other people personal information needed to fill out the Lottery entry form, as if your name is entered more than once in the drawing, you will be immediately disqualified.

4 – Beware of scams in the Green Card Lottery

You have to protect yourself from scams. Any person or immigration service that says they can help you increase your chance of being selected in the program is being dishonest. The selection to the lottery is computerized, random and participation is free.

5 – Photo for the US Department of State

The application form must be accompanied by a recent photograph of the applicant, taken in the last six months. Photos that are older disqualify you from the draw.

Winning the American visa lottery is a dream for millions of foreigners around the world. tzahiV Getty Images/iStockphoto

6 – Family to legally immigrate to the United States

In the application form called Electronic Diversity Visa Entry Form you must list, not only you, but also your spouse and children under 21 years of age, whether they are going to immigrate with you to the United States or stay in their countries of residence. source.

7 – Save your confirmation number DV-2024

When you complete the application process, the Department of State website shows you a unique confirmation number corresponding to your registration. It is essential that you save that number since you will need it to check if you were a winner of the Visa Lottery as of May 6, 2023 on the Entrant Status Check page.

8 – Register on time for the 2024 Green Card Lottery

The registration period for the DV-2024 lottery closes at noon on November 8, 2022, so before that date you must register on the official page of the program dvprogram.state.gov.

9 – When do the immigrant visa winners come out?

The selection of the winners of the Visa Lottery will be made in May 2023. The Department of State’s website is the only place where the names of the winners are announced; the authorities never send letters by post or emails to announce that you have won.

10 – Winning the DV-2024 draw does not guarantee a visa or consular interview

Being selected in the Diversity Visa Program does not mean that the winner automatically obtains an immigrant visa. The alien must first go through a rigorous background check and interview process, as well as pay an immigration fee, before being issued a visa in the passport if admissible to the United States.

This story was originally published on October 9, 2022 2:20 p.m.