Vida separates the Portuguese Fernando Mira and confirms Júnior Izaguirre as its new technical director

2022-10-10

CDS Vida announced the departure of Portuguese coach Fernando Mira, who will not continue to command the coconut team after three consecutive defeats in the Apertura 2022 tournament.

The social networks of the Ceibeño team confirmed the departure of the European director who says goodbye to his time as technical director of the red team.

“The Club Deportivo y Social Vida thanks Professor Fernando Mira for the commitment shown and professionalism during this time, valuing the enormous work during his technical direction at the head of our institution. We wish him many successes and blessings in his project in the future, ”says the Life publication.