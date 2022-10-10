Vida separates the Portuguese Fernando Mira and confirms Júnior Izaguirre as its new technical director
2022-10-10
CDS Vida announced the departure of Portuguese coach Fernando Mira, who will not continue to command the coconut team after three consecutive defeats in the Apertura 2022 tournament.
The social networks of the Ceibeño team confirmed the departure of the European director who says goodbye to his time as technical director of the red team.
“The Club Deportivo y Social Vida thanks Professor Fernando Mira for the commitment shown and professionalism during this time, valuing the enormous work during his technical direction at the head of our institution. We wish him many successes and blessings in his project in the future, ”says the Life publication.
Who will take his place?
In the same publication shared on networks, the coach who will take over the reins of the club will be Júnior Izaguirre, who was Mira’s technical assistant this season.
You can see: Do you have your eleven defined? Fabián Coito reveals details of the Alajuelense starting team to face Real Spain
Mira was part of the Ceibeño team since April 2021, where he replaced Nerlyn Membreño, who left his position to the Portuguese.
After 12 games played, Vida has 20 points after six wins, two draws and four losses. In that sense, the red remains in third position in the table behind Olimpia and Motagua.
The first challenge for Júnior Izaguirre will be this weekend, where he will have to visit Real Sociedad in Tocoa.