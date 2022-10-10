Victoria Federica and her low hip pants

We had been enjoying high and medium waists for years, but the 2000s have returned (as always happens in fashion, which is cyclical) and low-waisted pants are once again taking over many models in certain collections.

The ones that we have seen the most are the jeans, it is not true that this style favors everyone, the truth, but it does in certain bodies and this adds an advantage for girls who are very straight and want to add more volume in the lower part of the hip or in the leg area.

Within the fact that the low waist is not one of our favorite trends, there are models and models, and we come to the conclusion that the cargo style is the one that best suits when we talk about this cut.

Yes, the 2000 are back

Victoria Federica, who represents or is the age of a generation of people in their early twenties, offers us a look with low-waisted jeans and a white top that, to tell the truth, looks quite good.

His is a light blue color, rather sky-blue, which has a very fluid and wide fall.reminds us a bit of the style of the rappers of the late nineties but with a reinvented air that has suffered two more decades.

It also has a built-in belt in the same jean and in the fabric of the pants that slims the lower part of the waist and gives an urban touch.. It is one of the options that we have in front of us but also focused on a specific generation that uses a fashion that has already been invented but that, for some reason, is going strong again in this fall of 2022.