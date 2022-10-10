Víctor Mesa Jr. became a SLUGGER and has AWESOME pace in Arizona Fall League – SwingComplete

By Jesus Perez Vichot (Chuchi)

The youngest of the sons of prominent Cuban ex-player Víctor Mesa and who bears the same name as his father, has started his performance in the Arizona Fall League (AFL) in an unusual way for him. So far, in three challenges and 11 official at-bats, he has accumulated a couple of home runs. Also, he has driven in 5 runs and scored another 2.

His only two hits have been home runs, so he’s hitting .182 (11-2). His numbers for now seem to be those of a slugger, he has even taken four strikeouts, a very high rate considering his characteristics as a hitter. The second shot of table jr. came on Friday night when his Solar Sox team defeated the local team (Rafters) 6×3.

The young (21-year-old) left fielder and eighth in the visiting team’s lineup didn’t believe in the lefty vs. lefty theory. In the top of the second inning, with one out and a runner in circulation, wrong-handed pitcher Matt Walker threw an 85.6 mph changeup that the Cuban did not spare and deposited the ball beyond the limits between right field and the central.

The ball hit by Mesa Jr. left at a speed of 100.1 mph and traveled up to 389 feet (31° angle). Since the connection came out, it was known that it did not fit on the playing field. Physically, the player who belongs to the Marlins organization looks stronger. Before hitting these two homers in the AFL he had hit 11 home runs in 1,205 appearances at bat in his Minor League career.