United States Visa: what does Colombia need to eliminate the requirement – Government – Politics

It is not the first time that Colombia has tried to eliminate the visa requirement for its citizens to enter the United States. In 2014, former President Juan Manuel Santos had announced that the country would carry out the process.

In June of that year, the then vice president and now president of the United States, Joe Biden, visited Colombia and had a meeting with Santos in the Casa de Nariño.

(You can read: The Government will ask the United States to eliminate the visa requirement for Colombians)

In the statements that were given after that meeting, the former president assured: “I also want to thank the Vice President and the US Government because a week ago the process began through the constitution of a committee on what they call the ‘Visa Waiver‘, that is, to take away (eliminate) visas from Colombians”.

However, those efforts were unsuccessful, since Colombians currently need a visa to enter that country.

(We recommend: Visas and requirements: which are the most difficult to obtain?)

Despite this, the current Colombian ambassador to the United States wants to touch the door to eliminate the request for the document, Luis Gilberto Murillowho assured in an interview with RCN News that although from the embassy they have already made a verbal request to the authorities of that country in that regard, soon they plan to do it “formally”.

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian Ambassador to the US

The ambassador also said that “the fact that it is taking about 850 days for a person to be given an appointment once they submit the request does not look good and generates problems. In addition to that, we have information that (United States) It is the country in the world where this process takes the longest. strategic allies, this situation must be corrected. There is no logic,” he added.

What does Colombia need in order to eliminate the visa requirement?

According to the office of United States Consular AffairsTo enter the visa waiver program, you need:

– A good exchange of data related to law enforcement and security with the United States.

– Issuance of electronic passports.

– Have a visitor (B) visa refusal rate of less than three percent.

– Timely notification of lost and stolen passports, both blank and issued.

– Maintaining high standards of counter-terrorism, law enforcement, border control and document security.

“Compliance with this does not guarantee that a country will receive the designation. This is at the discretion of the United States Government,” they explain.

(You can also read: Are you traveling to Mexico? The Foreign Ministry publishes advice: see the documents you must have)

These are the countries where citizens do not need this document to travel to the US. Chile is the only one in the region:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chili

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

malt

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Swiss

Taiwan

United Kingdom

POLITICS