Twitter blocks Kanye West’s account over anti-Semitic tweet

Kanye West will now legally be Ye 0:32

(CNN) — Twitter blocked rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account for an anti-Semitic tweet posted on Saturday.

In the since-deleted tweet, West wrote about doing a “death with 3 [sic] on the JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also that, “you have played me and tried to block anyone who opposes your agenda,” without specifying which group he was targeting, according to internet archive records extracted by CNN.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the account was blocked for violating Twitter’s policies. The tweet has been replaced on the account with a message from the company that reads: “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

The spokesman would not say which policy was violated, but instead sent a link to Twitter’s rules, which include guidelines against hateful conduct.

Twitter did not say how long the account would be locked out or when the user would be able to tweet again.

On Friday, West’s Instagram account was restricted for violating company policies, a Meta spokesperson told CNN.

In a tweet, the Anti-Defamation League said: “Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti Zionism. These are all antisemitic tropes that we discuss in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at antisemitism.adl.org. A lot of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest’s comments recently, and it’s dangerous.”

CNN has been unable to reach a representative for West for comment.