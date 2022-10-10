World

Tropical Storm Julia Is Over the Eastern Pacific – NBC 7 South Florida

MIAMI, Florida – Tropical Storm Julia is moving over the Eastern Pacific. The system brings heavy rain, while flooding and landslides are forecast over Central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday.

According to this Sunday’s 8 pm ET bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system was located 90 miles north-northeast of Managua, Nicaragua, and 135 miles east-southeast of San Salvador, El Salvador.

The cyclone has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west at a speed of 16 mph.

Julia’s eye is expected to continue moving across Nicaragua today and out over the Pacific coast tonight. Julia would then move very close to and parallel to the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala tonight and Monday.

According to NHC projections, additional weakening is forecast over the next two days, but Julia is still expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves near the Pacific coasts of Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador tonight and Monday. Julia is expected to dissipate off the coast of Guatemala on Monday night.

NOTICES AND SURVEILLANCE IN FORCE

tropical storm warning

  • The entire Pacific coast of Nicaragua
  • The entire Pacific coast of Honduras
  • The entire coast of El Salvador

Tropical Storm Watch

  • Pacific Coast of Guatemala

Our meteorologist Pedro Montoro explains from the virtual laboratory the step by step of the formation and intensification of a hurricane.

