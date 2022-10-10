This is what Joan Sebastián’s luxurious abandoned plane looks like on his ranch

Joan Sebastián and his abandoned plane

October 10, 2022 2:10 p.m.

Joan Sebastián was one of the best singers of the Mexican regional, in addition to some romantic ballad-type songs and for his part he was one of the best composers that have emerged in the Mexican music industry, he was called “The poet of the people” because He had great successes in his wide repertoire such as “Tattoos”, “Secreto de amor”, “Eso y Más”, “Un Idiota”, to mention some of the most talked about and remembered by the public.

Joan Sebastián without a doubt was one of the singers that everyone remembers, in addition to being a great lover of the horses with which he performed at his concerts, thus he received the name of the “king of jaripeo” who in 2014 had to retire due to a terrible illness that prevented him from continuing to delight us with his compositions and music.

Joan Sebastián’s talent led him to make a great fortune, which allowed him to acquire many luxuries, such as properties, horses and even an airplane, since the “King of jaripeo” chose to invest in a luxurious airplane to be able to fulfill his his contracts and presentations in Mexico and other countries, however, after his death his plane remains abandoned on his ranch in Guadalajara and can be seen from the road that adjoins his former property.

The abandoned plane of Joan Sebastián

Joan Sebastián’s inspiration for his songs.

Joan Sebastián was a man in love, as we already know he starred in an affair with the beautiful actress Maribel Guardia who served as inspiration to compose several of his greatest hits, as if that were not enough, another of the celebrities to whom the singer-songwriter dedicated some of his songs. It was the beautiful Salma Hayek who was one of Joan Sebastián’s failed conquests, so we could say that her partners, platonic loves, were the protagonists of her successes.