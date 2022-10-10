This is the name that Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló have given to their son

After almost two decades of relationship, Rafa Nadal and Mery Perello have become parents for the first time This Saturday, October 8. The Majorcan woman gave birth in the 37th week of pregnancy and did so in Palma de Mallorca.

At the moment, Nadal has not spoken through his social networks. Nor have they made the traditional pose for the press at the exit of the Hospital. But it was the newspaper of Mallorca that was in charge of making the good news public.

For their offspring, the couple has chosen a symbolic name: Raphael, like his father. Thus, the little one has already been born with the weight in his shoulders of bearing the same name as one of the best athletes that our country has given.

A few weeks ago, specifically when Mery was 31 weeks old, she had to be hospitalized. According to some media reports at the time, he would have suffered some complications in pregnancy that forced her to be at rest.

The tennis player did not separate from his wife for a single second. He just did it to attend the Laver Cup tournament one day, where Roger Federer officially said goodbye to professional tennis. There, they left this emotional image.







