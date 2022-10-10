This is the MILLIONAIRE fortune that Enrique Iglesias REJECTED as an inheritance from Julio Iglesias

Spanish singer, Enrique Iglesiasis one of the greatest exponents of music at an international level like his father Julio Iglesias And, it is that despite the fact that they always try to relate them, it is important to point out that both do not have good communication. That is why the singer of “Bailando” rejection part of the millionaire fortune that his father intended to leave him as inheritance when he died.

Although it is not known for sure why Enrique Iglesias does not have a good relationship with Julio IglesiasIt is well known that they do not even speak on the phone. Therefore, the singer of “El perdedor” decided decline part of the inheritance which corresponds to him as the son of one of the most important composers in the world.

Related news

Julio Iglesias has decided to distribute his millionaire fortune among his 8 children

It is important to point out that the millionaire fortune who has managed to accumulate Julio Iglesias throughout his career it is valued at 5 billion dollars, so the singer has decided to distribute it among his eight children. Nevertheless, Enrique Iglesias He decided turn her downWell, in addition to not needing it, Anna Kournikova’s husband has forged his career without anyone’s help.

His relationship with his father was never one of the best, years go by without speaking to each other, not even on the phone. Enrique feels that he forged his career without his help, said one close to both celebrities.

It is important to point out that the millionaire fortune of Julio Iglesias It is not only based on his musical career, but he also owns a third of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, which includes the airport. He is also the owner of a 230-hectare farm in Marbella, Spain, an issue that supports the singer with great money.

But that’s nothing, but also Julio Iglesias It has a private plane that is valued at 45 million dollars, as well as a wine cellar of more than 30 million and could not miss its luxury cars, since it has two blue Rolls Royce, which are certainly not from the cheapest when it comes to the car market.

In regards to his musical career, Julio Iglesias has built a fortune with his more than 25 million records sold, so without a doubt the composer has a millionaire inheritance to distribute among their children, even though Enrique Iglesias the will reject Absolutely, an issue that has impacted many.