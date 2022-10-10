Entertainment

This is the MILLIONAIRE fortune that Enrique Iglesias REJECTED as an inheritance from Julio Iglesias

Spanish singer, Enrique Iglesiasis one of the greatest exponents of music at an international level like his father Julio Iglesias And, it is that despite the fact that they always try to relate them, it is important to point out that both do not have good communication. That is why the singer of “Bailando” rejection part of the millionaire fortune that his father intended to leave him as inheritance when he died.

Although it is not known for sure why Enrique Iglesias does not have a good relationship with Julio IglesiasIt is well known that they do not even speak on the phone. Therefore, the singer of “El perdedor” decided decline part of the inheritance which corresponds to him as the son of one of the most important composers in the world.

