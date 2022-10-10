This is the Liguilla del Apertura 2022: official matches and schedules

Midtime Editorial

Everything is ready for the Big Party! The most exciting time of the year has arrived MX League because the eight clubs of the Liguilla are definedwhich will take place in the remainder of October to have a new champion on the 30th, with the presence of two “greats” such as America and Cruz Azulas well as the powerful from the north who are Tigers and Stripes.

Chivas failed and stayed in the Repechage against Pueblawhich will be America’s rival and left us with the desire for a National Classic in the Quarterfinals, an instance in which they are also classified Pachuca, Santos Laguna and Toluca.

Quarterfinals / Possible schedules

(1) America vs. Puebla (8)

First leg (to be confirmed): Wednesday, October 12 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Return (to be confirmed): Saturday, October 15 at the Azteca Stadium.

(2) Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul (7)

First leg (to be confirmed): Wednesday, October 12 at the Azteca Stadium.

Second leg (to be confirmed): Saturday, October 15 at the BBVA Stadium.

(3) Santos vs. Toluca (6)

First leg (to be confirmed): Thursday, October 13 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Second leg (to be confirmed): Sunday, October 16 at the TSM Stadium.

(4) Pachuca vs. Tigers (5)

First leg (to be confirmed): Thursday, October 13 at the University Stadium.

Return (to be confirmed): Sunday, October 16 at the Hidalgo Stadium.

Where to see the League? TV channels

Puebla vs America: TV broadcast via Aztec TV

America vs. Puebla: TV broadcast via TUDN

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: TV broadcast via TUDN

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: TV broadcast via Fox Sports

Toluca vs Santos: TV broadcast via TUDN

Santos vs Toluca: TV broadcast via vix-plus

Tigers vs. Pachuca: TV broadcast via TUDN and Afizzionados

Pachuca vs. Tigres: TV broadcast via Fox Sports

Background on the Opening 2022

Puebla 1-2 America I Matchday 17

The impressive undefeated streak of the Águilas in the regular phase had its last victory (the eleventh in the last twelve dates) on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with goals from Roger Martínez and Álvaro Fidalgo, with a poblano discount from Israel Reyes in a game at the they deserved more.

Rayados 3-2 Cruz Azul I Matchday 13

One of the most spectacular matches of the regular tournament that was won by the Pandilla with scores by Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo and Germ’ñan Berterame; Carlos Rotondi and Uriel Antuna had achieved a partial tie for the Machine.

Santos 2-1 Toluca I Matchday 4

Leo Fernández with a penalty and Jordan Sierra gave the Red Devils victory in the Bombonera against the Guerreros, for whom Hugo Rodríguez discounted.

Pachuca 2-0 Tigres I Matchday 7

What then was just the second defeat of those led by Miguel Herrera, who were “vaccinated” twice by Nico Ibáñez, who ended up as the scoring leader.

​