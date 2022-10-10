This is how we saw Cruz Azul vs León, player by playerHalftime

The set of Cruz Azul battled to be able to defeat León in the Repechage game that was played in the Azteca Stadium and where with a goal by José Rivero, the Machine sealed its ticket to the 2022 Opening Quarterfinalsthus achieving his fifth consecutive victory and thus continue with the dream of lifting his tenth championship.

Blue Cross

Jesus Crown

He had very little activity in the game, the goalkeeper showed security on the few occasions that he was required, giving security to his teammates.

Julio Cesar Dominguez

His first few minutes were critical with too many errors and he was even close to an own goal in the first half which, luckily, went off the side of Corona’s goal.

louis abram

He played a good game in defense of the Machine, he covered the spaces and solved the flat for Cata Domínguez in his most complicated moments.

Raphael Guerrero

He was only able to play a few minutes due to an injury to his right foot that he suffered during the week and that took its toll on him during the game.

Erik Lyra

He was one of the main ball recoveries of the Potro Gutiérrez team and he distributed the balls well to go forward.

Jose Ignacio Rivero

Winning goal scorer. The Uruguayan gave a great game being one of the main offensive playmakers of the Celestes

Rodrigo Huesca

It weighed on him because of the hierarchy of the game and it is that although he is one of the players with the greatest projection of the Cruz Azul quarry and towards the end he was close to committing a penalty.

Carlos Rodriguez

He was not very participative in the match, although in the moments of greatest overwhelm of León towards the end of the match he showed character

Charles Rotondi

One of the best players of Raúl Gutiérrez’s team, made several shots on goal that made Cota the figure of those from Bajío.

Uriel Antuna

He shouldered the kit. At the beginning of the game he missed three clear plays but later he became a threat with his speed and he was the one who scored the goal.

Gonzalo Carneiro

The Uruguayan was close to the goal but did not come out with the fine aim and that was key so that no more annotations fell.

Lion

Rodolfo Cota

He was the figure of his team with great saves, although in the only play he failed the ball ended up in the nets and was eliminated.

William Tessillo

He got tired of falling for the provocations of the Cruz Azul players and left the spaces open for the sky-blue forward to arrive easily.

Jaine Barreiro

He could not contain the offensive of the Machine, just as Tesillo was more aware of the claims than anything else.

Byron Castillo

The Ecuadorian struggled to stop Rotondi and was very erratic in his passes.

Osvaldo Rodriguez

Throughout the game he saw Anatuna’s number, he would dream of the game that Gómez Palacio gave because he could never stop it.

Jose Ivan Rodriguez

At times he was an important man for his team, but at other times he was widely surpassed by the sky-blue midfield.

Yairo Moreno

He was more aware of the complaints to the referee and of creating outbursts of anger within the match than in playing.

Fidel Ambriz

Despite his youth, he was one of the best players of the beast, but in the midfield, together with Iván Rodríguez, he was overtaken by the sky-blue team.

Victor Davila

Completely disappeared, he was not the determining player he became in some matches of the tournament.

Joel Campbell

The Tico tried to make dangerous plays on the wings, but he always ended up well covered and ended the game on the bench.

Lucas di Yorio

He only had two dangerous plays against the Corona goal, the first was miraculously deflected by Cata Domínguez and the second a shot deflected over the top, in the rest of the game he was missing.

