This is how the 2022 playoffs were

The MLS playoffs were decided after Definition Day in the American Soccer League. The first round of the postseason will begin on Saturday, October 15 to define six tickets to the next phase, in which the Philadelphia Union is already waiting as the first seed in the Eastern Conference and the LAFC of the Mexican Carlos Vela, who stayed with the position of honor in the West.

Getty Images

In the Eastern Conference, the Canadian team from Montréal, as second seed, will face Orlando City SC, seventh, in a duel that will face some locals in great time and a visit that got their pass at the last moment.

Another of the East’s matches will see reigning champions New York City FC third, facing Inter Miami, which is inspired by Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain who will retire at the end of the season.

The last meeting of this Conference will have the other team from New York, the Red Bulls at home against Cincinnati, who will seek the first victory in their history in the MLS playoffs, arriving as the surprise of the campaign.

In the West, the second seed, Austin FC will host Real Salt Lake, in a duel that has the local as the clear favorite, although the visit, after getting the last minute ticket, wants to make a splash.

Third-place FC Dallas will host Minnesota, in what will be the litmus test for Texans rookie coach Nico Estevez against a team that came out of a losing streak to qualify.

Chicharito Hernández’s Galaxy also secured the venue at this start of the postseason, in which they will host Nashville SC, having as their best arguments the streak that the Mexican striker is experiencing and the arrival of Catalan midfielder Riqui Puig.