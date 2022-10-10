They point to the person responsible for the radical change of Cruz Azul in the Apertura 2022

The Machine jumped from the last places in the general table to the Quarterfinals of Liga MX

seven weeks ago Cruz Azul was sunk in the last places of the general table of the Opening 2022. At that time, it seemed impossible that Machine will reach the League MX playoff. However, the team’s outlook cement changed radically and this Saturday stamped his passport to the quarterfinals of the Mexican championship.

And after the This Saturday’s triumph of Cruz Azul over Leónwhich gave the celestial his pass to the next round of competition Aztecspecialists point towards the figure of Rául Gutiérrez and mark it as responsible for awakening the whole cement.

“All credit to him Foal! He imposed order and a clear idea of ​​the game that gradually permeated the squad. He leaned on a leader like (Jesús) Corona in the goal and it must also be said that the physical trainer, Raúl Maldonado, is a crackworks spectacularly with and without the ball. It is a very capable coaching staff”, wrote the analyst Damián Zamogilny in his account. Twitter.

Last August 24, Raúl Gutiérrez was appointed interim technical director of Cruz Azul, after the departure of Uruguayan Diego Aguirre. And despite an uncertain start as a strategist light blue, the colt managed to put together a streak of five wins in a row who now have Machine in the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022.

“Impressive what Raúl Gutiérrez has done in Cruz Azul. The tournament was lost, penultimate place and with a 7-0. Today in the quarterfinals. Physically, mentally and footballingly it is another team”, pointed out Adrián Esparza Oteo, responsible for covering the team cement for the TUDN chain.

Raúl Gutiérrez arrived at Cruz Azul in June 2022as coach of the Sub 20 and with the mission of recovering the basic forces of the celestial. After the departure of Diego Aguirre, the U17 world champion took command of the team on an interim basis.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!