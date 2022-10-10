“There are extreme issues that affect our well-being and the mental health of minors”

One of the priorities of the Ministry of Health is to improve the mental health of Asturians. This was pointed out by the counselor, Pablo Fernández, who explained that “the new mental health plan is being launched, very focused not only on care, but also on prevention, health promotion, the impact in all the conditions and determinants of health, especially mental health, which is one of those that is having the greatest influence with everything we are experiencing around us».

“We are seeing an increase in mental health care for young people and adolescents everywhere, there is probably better care and accessibility, but there is also no doubt, it seems that there are some extreme issues that affect our well-being and our health and in girls, boys and adolescents it is translating into more frequent mental health problems”, considered the Minister of Health during his participation in the days of achondroplasia that were held yesterday in Gijón.

vaccination campaign



The Minister of Health also alluded to the vaccination campaign for the common flu and the coronavirus. «We are seeing that the incidence of covid is already increasing in some autonomous communities, slowly, but progressively and it is worrying, therefore it is important that in Asturias we advance in vaccination, since although we are still in a situation of controlled circulation it is very likely that we will level up. If cases increase, the most vulnerable must be properly protected.

The counselor explained that “vaccination in residences has been completed and now the phase of people over 80 years of age begins at the population level, both for covid and flu.” “In the case of children, work is being done to seek a consensus at the national level to carry out vaccination. Yes, there is a consensus to vaccinate children who have a situation of special vulnerability in the case of the coronavirus and also in the flu, such as premature babies, “he added.