The world in shock at the loss of Mario Cimarro

Mario Cimarro will never be able to get away from being the famous heartthrob of Pasión de Gavilanes. Along with that image is also his faithful and humble red truck. Despite how important that vehicle was for the series, it ended with a tragic ending. Slide and find out more!

mario cimarro is well known for his roles in great Latin American novels, among some of them we find Sea of ​​LoveEthe body of desireand of course the one that took him to stardom, Passion of Hawks. In this 2022 and after more than 15 years since the first season, the second installment of this great success was released, and it was once again on everyone’s lips.

We see the actor very present on his social networks, especially on Instagram. Between publications of him doing sports or with his partner, the model Bronislava Gregušováwe found photos of the novel heartthrob on the recording set of Pasión de Gavilanes, where that famous red truck often appears, which was so important to his character Juan Reyes as all fans will already know.

However, a curious fact not so well known is that the tragic end of that vehicle was not exclusively fiction. In the first season of the Colombian novel, in one of the last episodes, we can see how Juan Reyes suffers the loss of his beloved Dodge as it sinks into the swamp. What is interesting is that he was really sinking and the production decided to record this farewell that Mario Cimarro had with this special object for the plot of the series.

Is 1973 Dodge who starred in so many chapters has a maximum power of 127 horsepowerand one speed from 65 to 115 km/hfurthermore its value is simply 2 thousand dollars. Despite being a humble and simple machine, it still occupies a special place in the hearts of all fans of Pasión de Gavilanes.

In any case, as we saw in the second installment, Juan Reyes has already obtained a much more modern model, the Mitsubishi L200. Although we all know that it did not get the same affection as its previous car. We’ll see if this new truck manages to become an icon like its predecessor did.

