The truth about the rumor that ensures that Juan Gabriel declared his love to Andrés García

Andres Garcia and Juan Gabriel

October 10, 2022 10:45 a.m.

There are hundreds of myths about Andrés García, for a reason he has been the heartthrob for 3 decades, he began his career and his imposing figure and attractiveness made him one of the most attractive men in cinema and television, including famous photo novels.

His romances have been very famous in the press; And his fame as a Latin lover does not need to be reviewed, since he himself has said that he lost count of how many women he has been with when he reached 800.

But in recent days various media have rumored that Divo de Juárez declared himself to Andrés García, which was never confirmed by either of the two artists, whose relationship they claim took place in Acapulco; place where they both bought properties.

Andrés García told him no

But this rumor comes from a video of the actor from Mujeres deceived, where he confesses that a man, whose name he does not say nor does he give his profession or say whether or not he is famous, declared himself to him and Andrés García told him that he thanked him for considering him. attractive, but that he liked, “more than that, I love” women. Ending the conversation.